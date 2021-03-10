RealPage Delivers On-Call Live Tours

On-Call Live Tours can be supported in two ways: with your leasing staff, enabling your agents to be more efficient and support more tours, or with RealPage Tour Guides, supplementing your labor staff and acting as an extension of your property’s on-site team. Both options boost leasing optimization by reducing the sales cycle time, adding more tours per day, increasing conversion and lowering costs and overhead.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP ), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the launch of On-Call Live Tours , part of its new Peak Performance (P2) Virtual Leasing Suite. On-Call Live Tours is a breakthrough, integrated virtual touring solution that turbo-charges any existing website into a true touring and leasing solution by pairing engaging immersive content with a live tour guide. Prospects navigate through a personalized online tour, view and engage with high-quality 3D Walkthroughs with floor plans, interactive site maps, drone video and professional photography and have the ability to connect with a tour guide at the click of a button. Live tour guides are able to answer questions, highlight aspects specific to the lifestyle at the property and the prospect’s precise interests and start the leasing process, which increases the likelihood of a signed lease. The P2 Virtual Leasing Suite allows operators to nurture prospects more efficiently and effectively—saving time, lowering costs and providing a better leasing experience for renters. Peak Performance ensures optimization across the full spectrum of business operations, allowing properties to maximize performance and outperform the market.

Additionally, the software integrates with your existing website and CRM systems, giving you complete visibility into touring and follow-up activities.

“RealPage On-Call Live Tours responds to the call for more powerful remote leasing capabilities,” says Nikhil Venkatesh, RealPage Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions. “Our industry is experiencing a tectonic shift in prospect behaviors, with more and more applicants willing to tour a property virtually and sign a lease without ever going on-site. The static website as conceived today is not cut out to deliver the kinds of experiences prospects now expect. With On-Call Live Tours, the prospect is in the driver’s seat and can tour your property online at their convenience with a rich, multimedia building walkthrough, transforming your existing website into an optimized touring experience designed just for the prospect.”

Continues Venkatesh, “We expect that properties that are best prepared to present themselves in this new, virtual world will have higher lead to lease rates and outperform their peers. On-Call Live Tours gives you that advantage without losing the personal touch.”

For more information about RealPage On-Call Live Tours, go to https://www.realpage.com/apartment-marketing/apartment-tours/.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005261/en/