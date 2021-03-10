Board of Directors of B&G Foods Authorizes Extension of Stock Repurchase Program to March 2022

The timing and amount of stock repurchases under the program, if any, will be at the discretion of management, and will depend on a variety of factors, including price, available cash, general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities. Therefore, there can be no assurance as to the number or aggregate dollar amount of shares, if any, that will be repurchased under the program. The Company may discontinue the program at any time. Any shares repurchased pursuant to the program will be retired. The Company currently has 64,724,058 shares of common stock outstanding.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

