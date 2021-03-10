 

Cyclo Therapeutics Appoints Russ Belden as Acting Chief Commercial Officer

Business Wire
10.03.2021, 14:35  |  65   |   |   

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease, today announced the appointment of Russ Belden as Acting Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Belden is a commercialization leader with over 33 years of senior leadership experience in the biotechnology industry, specializing in strategic marketing, sales management, sales training, and product development. Through his firm, Mr. Belden has worked with over 60 pre-clinical, early-launch phase therapeutics and molecular diagnostic companies.

“We are committed to driving our pipeline forward and are laser focused on advancing Trappsol Cyclo toward regulatory approval, most immediately for the treatment of NPC. As we commence our pre-commercialization activities, Russ’ experience, expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we drive forward our programs addressing indications with significant unmet need,” commented N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics.

Mr. Belden began his career as an employee in Genentech’s SSF Commercial organization, where he spent 16 years launching products/indications across multiple therapeutic areas, including the launch of their BioOncology franchise and moving to increasing roles of responsibility, ultimately as Director of Hematology Sales. Mr. Belden is the Founder, President & CEO of Bridge Consulting LLC, where he has worked with over 60 emerging biotech companies over the past 17 years. In addition to providing commercial assessments for companies ranging from preclinical to Phase 2, he has provided critical commercial leadership to Phase 3 emerging biotech companies as an interim Chief Commercial Officer (iCCO). Mr. Belden currently serves as the iCCO at three Phase 3 companies. He also serves as the Commercial Expert for the California Life Sciences Institute’s (CLSI) FAST program.

Mr. Belden added, “I am excited to be joining the Cyclo Therapeutics team at this pivotal time for the Company. I believe Trappsol Cyclo has significant potential to provide much needed patient benefit in Niemann-Pick diseases as well as other diseases. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise as the Company continues to drive towards commercialization.”

Mr. Belden received his BS in Pharmacy from the University of New York at Buffalo and completed graduate coursework in Marketing at the University of Texas at Dallas.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

CTDH (MKap $20 M) NPC Daten in März/April ..Attraktiver Zock
