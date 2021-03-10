Imperial and SOQUEM Sign LOI to Exchange Quebec Base Metal and Gold Property Interests

MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with SOQUEM Inc., a Quebec Crown Corporation (“SOQUEM”), to vend its 100% interest in the Carheil-Brouillan copper-zinc-silver property. In exchange, Imperial will reacquire the remaining interest it does not currently possess in the La Roncière gold property. A formal property agreement for this arrangement is anticipated to be executed on or before April 12, 2021.



Under the terms of the LOI, Imperial Mining will sell its 100% undivided interest in the Carheil-Brouillan copper-zinc-silver property in Quebec to SOQUEM in exchange for a cash payment of $450,000. Imperial will retain a two per cent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”) on the property, which can be acquired by SOQUEM for an additional cash payment of $2.0 million. In addition, SOQUEM will transfer its 50% Joint Venture interest in the La Roncière gold property, giving Imperial a 100% interest, in exchange for a one and one quarter per cent (1.25%) NSR, which can be acquired by Imperial for $1.25 million in cash at any future date.