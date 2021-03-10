 

Imperial and SOQUEM Sign LOI to Exchange Quebec Base Metal and Gold Property Interests

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with SOQUEM Inc., a Quebec Crown Corporation (“SOQUEM”), to vend its 100% interest in the Carheil-Brouillan copper-zinc-silver property. In exchange, Imperial will reacquire the remaining interest it does not currently possess in the La Roncière gold property. A formal property agreement for this arrangement is anticipated to be executed on or before April 12, 2021.

Under the terms of the LOI, Imperial Mining will sell its 100% undivided interest in the Carheil-Brouillan copper-zinc-silver property in Quebec to SOQUEM in exchange for a cash payment of $450,000. Imperial will retain a two per cent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”) on the property, which can be acquired by SOQUEM for an additional cash payment of $2.0 million. In addition, SOQUEM will transfer its 50% Joint Venture interest in the La Roncière gold property, giving Imperial a 100% interest, in exchange for a one and one quarter per cent (1.25%) NSR, which can be acquired by Imperial for $1.25 million in cash at any future date.

“Imperial continues to focus on its core Crater Lake scandium and rare earth project asset,” said Peter J. Cashin, Imperial’s President & CEO. “This transaction with SOQUEM also adds the La Roncière gold project to our 100%-owned Opawica gold property in the developing Bachelor Lake-Windfall Lake gold camp area, which gives Imperial greater optionality moving forward.”

Carheil-Brouillan Property

Imperial is vending its 100% interest in the Carheil-Brouillan Project, located 120 km north of the town of La Sarre, Quebec and 5 km southwest of the former Selbaie Mine and consisting of 114 contiguous mining claims covering 5,425.2 ha. The Project can be accessed via Highway 393 going from La Sarre to Villebois and then north to the former Selbaie Mine.

On August 25th, 2017, an option agreement for the property was executed with SOQUEM Inc. Under the terms of this agreement, SOQUEM made a cash payment of $250,000 and can acquire a 50% interest in the Project by carrying out exploration work totaling $3,750,000 over an option period of four (4) years. Imperial retains a 2.0 % NSR royalty on the property after SOQUEM has vested for their 50% interest. To date, SOQUEM has expended $2.75 million in exploration on the property.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imperial and SOQUEM Sign LOI to Exchange Quebec Base Metal and Gold Property Interests MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with SOQUEM Inc., a Quebec Crown Corporation (“SOQUEM”), to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Imperial Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
04.03.21
Imperial Announces the Results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting
11.02.21
Imperial Plans $2M Program For Crater Lake Scandium Project

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
7
Imperial Mining - mit Scandium zum 10-Bagger