Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on March 23, 2021 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

DAVIS, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-866-248-8441

International Dial-in: 1-323-289-6581

Conference ID: 3024576

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143854

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 23, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 1021625. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q3 2020 Webcast .

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of more than 15 products help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The company’s commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents. Its agricultural end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. MBII’s research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, sustainable solutions in agriculture.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www. marrone bio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include statements regarding the search process for a new CFO and the timing of Mr. Boyd’s retirement. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including the recent uncertainty in the global economy and industry-specific economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company’s products, weather, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI’s products, any difficulty in marketing MBI’s products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers, and adverse decisions by regulatory agencies and other relevant third parties. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Clyde Montevirgen

Vice President of Business Development & Investor Relations

Telephone: 530-750-2800

info@marronebio.com

Investor Relations Contact:



Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group – MZ North America

Phone: 949-385-6449

MBII@mzgroup.us