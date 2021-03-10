Photo Release -- WSFS Financial Corporation to Combine with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Solidifies Position as the Premier Bank and Wealth Management Franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware Region

Combination accelerates delivery and talent transformations by providing greater scale to leverage existing investments and enhance long-term initiatives.

WILMINGTON, Del. and BRYN MAWR, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), jointly announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (“Bryn Mawr”) will merge with WSFS Financial Corporation (“WSFS”), in a transaction valued at approximately $976.4 million. Simultaneously with the merger, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (“BMT”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Bryn Mawr, will merge into WSFS Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of WSFS. The combination of two of the high performing, locally-based financial services companies in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region solidifies WSFS’ position as the preeminent, locally-headquartered bank for this region. With nearly $20 billion in assets and an approximately $43 billion Wealth Management business as of December 31, 2020, WSFS believes that following the merger it will be the only bank in the region with distinct market-share advantages, including market knowledge, local decision-making, a full-service product suite and a balance sheet to compete with larger regional and national banks.



Under the terms of the agreement, stockholders of Bryn Mawr will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock. The per share value equates to an implied value of $48.55 for Bryn Mawr stockholders based on the closing price of WSFS stock on March 9, 2021.

“This combination aligns with our strategic plan,” said Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and CEO. “Combining with Bryn Mawr allows us to accelerate our long-term strategic objectives, including scale to continue to invest in our delivery and talent transformations. This combination also creates the premier wealth management and trust business in the region and the sixth largest bank-affiliated wealth management and trust business nationwide under $100 billion in assets. Together, we are poised and positioned to continue to serve and outperform for all our constituents, and to deliver sustainable high performance for years to come.”