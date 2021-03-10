 

Vericel to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, President and CEO, will present the latest company overview at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format and the presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com.

About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel and MACI are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. 2021 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contacts:
Eric Burns
ir@vcel.com
+1 734-418-4411




