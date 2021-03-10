AgEagle Aerial Systems Expands Business Development Team with Key Hires of Accomplished Drone Industry Veterans

Paul Allen has been named the Company’s new Vice President of Business Development, Drone Solutions, tasked with identifying, pursuing and negotiating strategic new customer and partner relationships.

From 2009 through 2019, Allen rose through the ranks at Insitu, The Boeing Company’s UAS division. At Insitu, Allen created their Commercial Program Office, where he oversaw the UAS Type Certification efforts culminating in the first Group II UAS restricted type certificate (14 CFR 21.25) as well as three historic UAS firsts: 1) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) UAS operations in Denmark, 2) the first UAS operations in support of fire suppression efforts at the Paradise Fire in Washington State, and 3) BVLOS operations in the continental United States for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railways in New Mexico. He also spearheaded efforts to use UAS for disaster relief efforts with an emphasis on wildland fire suppression resulting in more than 450 operational flight hours over wildfires in Oregon and California. Prior to his Commercial UAS successes he held roles from Business Manager to Director of International Operations, and Vice President of Business Development where he was responsible for achieving enterprise short-term order targets and developing new business to realize long-term order targets. He achieved significant growth for Insitu internationally, while maintaining their core customer, the United States Department of Defense. Allen also served as the Director of Sales at Iris Automation, a safety avionics technology company, where he was credited for connecting Iris Automation’s DAA technology with critical drone OEMs and end users, resulting in a significant increase in the Company’s order pipeline.