 

SolarWindow Promotes Mr. John Rhee, President

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings and processes which generate electricity on plastics and glass, today announced the planned appointment of Company Director, Mr. John Rhee, to President of SolarWindow. Mr. Rhee additionally continues to serve as President of the Company’s Asian subsidiary where he has actively established SolarWindow operations, strengthened and expanded the management team, and supported important technology advancements.

“In the upcoming quarters my first order of business is to build-on our recent record-setting achievements and further strengthen SolarWindow technology capabilities by boosting power output while lowering costs. We will concurrently deepen our management team with global business-buildout and capital markets experience,” stated Mr. John Rhee, SolarWindow President.

“I look forward to leading SolarWindow through this most exciting phase of our development and will continue to focus on building the business fundamentals that will become drivers for revenue and earnings growth,” continued Mr. Rhee.

In addition to his full-time executive leadership at SolarWindow, Mr. Rhee is Founding Partner of social impact investment company Stratis Impact LLC, serves on the Investment Committee of the Barbara Bush Foundation, and formerly held the position of Chief Financial Officer at the Nobel Sustainability Trust. Previously, Mr. Rhee was Executive Director at the SoftBank Alternative Investment and Venture Fund, and today is a global leader in sustainability with a long history of philanthropy. For several years, John served as a Senior Advisor to the Government of South Korea’s Ministry of Culture on the incubation of mid-sized companies. John launched his early career as an attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in New York after having clerked for the White House Legal Counsel’s Office. Mr. Rhee earned his J.D. from Yale Law School where he was distinguished as a John M. Olin Law and Economics Scholar, and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mr. Rhee on his new role as President. His passion for breakthrough technologies and sustainability, and strong disciplined drive for building our business are inspiring and directional to our entire team,” stated Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, SolarWindow Chairman and CEO.

“I’m the biggest fan and most ardent supporter of our LiquidElectricity coatings and processes for generating electricity. I believe that SolarWindow products have the potential to be a game-changing disruption to the energy landscape. The prospect of electrifying plastic and glass surfaces on buildings, cars, trains, and a brand new generation of products could be a clean energy win for all of us, and comes at a time when a growing marketplace is actively seeking renewable energy solutions,” stated Mr. Rhee.

