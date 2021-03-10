Longeveron and University of Miami Expand Exclusive License Agreement, and Enter into CRADA To Facilitate Future Collaborations

MIAMI, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that the Company has expanded and amended its exclusive license agreement (ELA) related to Lomecel-B technology rights, and entered into a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the University of Miami (UM).

On November 20, 2014, the Company entered into an ELA with UM for the use of medicinal signaling cell (MSC) technology rights developed at UM by the Company’s Chief Science Officer, Joshua Hare, M.D., who is also founding director of the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute at the UM Miller School of Medicine. The expanded and amended ELA includes the following:

Two Investigational New Drug (INDs) applications, and all associated research data: BB-IND 15,679: allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cells for Aging Frailty BB-IND 16,045: allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cells for treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

Patent application for methods for treating endothelial dysfunction;

Exclusive option to obtain a license to additional intellectual property related to treatment of HLHS and dilated cardiomyopathy;

Modification of milestone payments and payment deadlines owed to UM.

Geoff Green, CEO of Longeveron, stated, “Our relationship with the University of Miami extends back to the founding of Longeveron, and this arrangement gives Longeveron access to additional clinical data to support its development programs and regulatory filings, strengthens the relationship between UM and Longeveron, and facilitates future technology transfer arrangements between the two entities.” Mr. Green continued: “I am thrilled to see this CRADA instituted between UM and Longeveron as a means to streamline future technology transfers that are mutually beneficial to the University and the Company.”