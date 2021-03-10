Complix Signs Global Drug Discovery and Development Agreement with I-Mab to Develop Cell Penetrating Alphabodies against Two Intracellular Immuno-oncology Targets

HASSELT, Belgium, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complix, a biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of transformative Alphabody therapeutics announces that it has signed a significant drug discovery deal with I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB), an innovation-driven clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in the immuno-oncology therapeutic area.

Under the terms of the agreement, Complix will use its proprietary Alphabody platform to deliver Cell Penetrating Alphabodies (CPABs) against two immuno-oncology intracellular targets. The resulting CPABs will undergo clinical development that will be jointly managed by both companies.

I-Mab will have an exclusive license to commercialize the CPABs in Greater China, with the rest of the world commercialization rights being equally owned by both companies. In return, Complix is entitled to receive an upfront payment and potential development milestones fees, as well as tiered royalties.

CPABs are a revolutionary class of small proteins engineered to bind to a variety of antigens. Data available show that CPABs have the potential to address a wide range of disease targets, particularly intracellular targets that are difficult for current therapies to reach.

In addition to crossing cellular membranes, Alphabodies have the potential to cross the blood brain barrier to address CNS diseases and to be delivered orally given their ability to cross the gut wall.

Mark Vaeck, CEO of Complix, said:

"We are pleased to have signed this important new oncology/immuno-oncology collaboration with I-Mab, based on the unique capabilities of our CPABs to address intractable intracellular targets. We are looking forward to developing novel CPAB drug candidates that have a beneficial therapeutic impact on the two immuno-oncology targets put forward by I-Mab. We are also happy to be working with a partner with the ability and commitment to commercializing these products in Greater China and to have retained a commercial interest in these CPABs in the rest of the world, providing us with an additional opportunity to generate shareholder value."