Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2021 / 14:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philippe
Last name(s): Perret

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
fox e-mobility AG

b) LEI
5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB551

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.03.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com

 
DGAP-DD fox e-mobility AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.03.2021 / 14:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

