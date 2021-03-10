Bank of Southern California Names Alice N. Zandpour Director of Human Resources

Mrs. Zandpour brings over 20 years of human resources experience in the financial services industry with a focus on organizational development, employee engagement, talent management and succession planning. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for GBC International Bank where she responsible for providing HR solutions to support the company’s overall strategies in alignment with plans for future expansion.

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alice N. Zandpour as Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources. In this role, she will oversee business partnerships, workforce planning, employee relations, compensation, benefits, payroll and safety.

Mrs. Zandpour earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

“We are excited to welcome Alice to our growing team at Bank of Southern California,” said Tony DiVita, Chief Operating Officer. “Alice brings the depth and breadth of experience in all aspects of human resources that will help guide our organization through that next level of growth. She will play a key role in continuing to strengthen the company’s culture while delivering meaningful programs that enable employees to deliver a superior customer experience,” concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005028/en/