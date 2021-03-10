Pennington Relaunches Smart Seed Lawn Products Featuring Patent Pending, Industry-Leading Technology

Today Pennington Seed (“Pennington”), one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of lawn, garden and turf care products and a subsidiary of the Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) (“Central”), announced the relaunch of Pennington Smart Seed products. The relaunch of the Smart Seed portfolio, the brand’s drought-resistant, environmentally conscious lawn seed products, is the result of two years of in-house research and consumer insights studies to ensure the suite of Pennington products are more reliable, effective and easy to use.

Pennington relaunches Smart Seed Lawn products featuring patent pending, industry-leading seed technology and new branding (Photo: Business Wire)

New and Improved Seed Technology

The Smart Seed portfolio was originally created with sustainability in mind. For more than a dozen years, lawns using Pennington’s Smart Seed products have saved up to 30% or more water year after year compared to ordinary grass seed. Smart Seed can deliver on its claims for the life of consumers’ lawns because Pennington hand selects cultivars of grass that have been verified by the Turfgrass Water Conservation Alliance (TWCA) to conserve more water compared to traditional varieties. While the Smart Seed products have continuously provided water saving benefits to consumers, the brand realized it could be doing more to enhance and improve the grass growing experience.

The first step in relaunching Pennington’s popular Smart Seed products was to innovate the product to help produce greener and more fertile lawns. Leveraging insights learned through Pennington's NexGen Turf Research, one of the largest, private grass seed research facilities in the United States, the team focused on how to further improve the product’s germination and efficacy for better, more consistent results. The new Pennington Smart Seed products feature the brand’s patent-pending fertilizer-enhanced seed coating system proven to speed seed establishment and promote greener grass.

“At Central, we are committed to creating and building brands that consumers love with products they can trust, and Pennington is a great example of this promise,” said J.D. Walker, President, of Garden Consumer Products at Central. “With so many new consumers entering the category, it was important to us to transform our Smart Seed offering so homeowners have everything they need in one convenient bag – now our consumers can spend less time worrying about how to take care of their lawns and spend more time enjoying them.”