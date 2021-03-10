 

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present Research at International Stroke Virtual Conference

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel recombinant proteins in the treatments for neurological and kidney diseases, today announced it will be presenting a plenary talk at the American Heart Association 2021 International Stroke Conference titled “Safety and Tolerability of Recombinant Human Tissue Kallikrein (DM199) In Acute Ischemic Stroke: A Randomized Clinical Trial”.

The International Stroke Conference is the world’s premier meeting dedicated to advancing the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease. The virtual event will be held March 17-19, 2021. For additional information visit: https://professional.heart.org/es/meetings/international-stroke-confer ....

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit www.diamedica.com.



09.03.21
DiaMedica Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DM199 for Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke
08.03.21
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
03.03.21
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financials and Provide a Business Update March 11, 2021
25.02.21
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at CKD3 Kidney Summit Meeting

30.12.20
11
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc - Entwickler von rekombinanten (synthetischen) Proteinen