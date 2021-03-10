Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public

- FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The act of mining cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin is truly going global, including a recent announcement that Bitcoin mining has come to the Arctic circle. The surge in interest in cryptocurrencies has driven all types of challenges and solutions in generation of the digital money, including a global chip shortage that's even hit China. Early adapters to Bitcoin are doing quite well, with those who would've invested $100 into the cryptocurrency in 2009 would see their initial investment worth over $48 million today. Along the way, the impact of the rapid rise in mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin and other crypto has driven even more interest towards opportunities to mine the digital currencies, such as those from Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF), Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN), and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE) (OTCQX:HVBTF).

One strategy being implemented by Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) is to leverage and utilize its rapidly growing userbase of more than over 5.4 million users from over 200 countries and regions to take part in the mining of the popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum.

By partnering with cryptomining company Yitang, Hello Pal's rapidly growing social media platform's users buy or option to purchase entire or fractional mining machines. Each machine will be personally identifiable to the purchasers, which differs greatly from the current 'cloud mining' services that are typically available on the market.

Through this process, these users can now simply participate in the Bitcoin and Ethereum mining with simplicity and convenience.

"It's been our initiative for cryptocurrency to play a central part on our platform, especially given the borderless nature of cryptocurrency and our international nature," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of Hello Pal. "The recent activity and interest in cryptocurrency presents us with a unique opportunity to introduce cryptocurrency to our users, as well as to bring cryptocurrency users to our platform."