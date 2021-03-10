DGAP-News: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Virpax to Initiate Investigational New Drug (IND) Enabling Studies for Epoladerm(TM) 10.03.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERWYN, PA, March 10, 2021 - Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRPX), today announced that it has signed an agreement with Charles River Laboratories to initiate preclinical studies of Epoladerm(TM), Virpax's proprietary, patented, anti-inflammatory topical spray film delivery technology for acute musculoskeletal pain. Under the terms of this agreement, Charles River Laboratories will perform seven preclinical animal studies including method, dosage, and toxicity as part of the required U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") enabling trials for an Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") for Epoladerm(TM).

"We recently completed our initial public offering with the expectation that the funds raised would be used to further our product candidate pipeline and move through preclinical studies into clinical trials. This agreement to perform the enabling trials for Epoladerm(TM) is our first step in accomplishing this goal," said Anthony Mack, Chief Executive Officer of Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Jeff Gudin, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Virpax added, "Upon completion of these preclinical studies, we anticipate filing our IND briefing documents in the first half of 2021."

About Epoladerm(TM)



Epoladerm(TM) delivers Diclofenac Epolamine, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug ("NSAID") via its meter-dosed spay film formulation. Epoladerm(TM) is being developed to treat acute musculoskeletal pain; it was studied in ex-vivo skin studies and demonstrated comparable skin absorption to the Diclofenac Epolamine 1.3% patch. Epoladerm(TM) spray film dries on the skin within 60 and 90 seconds. As a result of the Pre-Investigational New Drug ("Pre-IND") review, the FDA has indicated that it is reasonable for Virpax to pursue a 505(b)(2) accelerated New Drug Application ("NDA"). Once the Phase I trial is completed, Virpax anticipates scheduling an End-of-Phase-One meeting with the FDA before potentially moving into Phase III clinical trials.