DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Acquisition

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises STARK Deutschland GmbH on the Acquisition of Melle Gallhöfer from palero



10.03.2021 / 15:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Willkie advises STARK Deutschland GmbH on the Acquisition of Melle Gallhöfer from palero



Willkie is advising STARK Deutschland GmbH on the acquisition of Melle Gallhöfer from private equity fund palero.



STARK Group has through its German subsidiary, STARK Deutschland GmbH, signed an agreement to acquire Melle Gallhöfer, a leading German specialist distributor of roofing and facade building materials.



Melle Gallhöfer is Germany's leading medium-sized specialist dealer for roofs and facades. More than 750 employees work in 47 branches throughout Germany. In addition to a comprehensive range of products for pitched roofs, flat roofs and facades, Melle Gallhöfer offers expert advice and first-class roofing services.



The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.



The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2021, subject to review by the relevant antitrust authorities.



Advisors to STARK Deutschland GmbH



The Willkie team was led by Partner Dr. Kamyar Abrar (Corporate) and included Partner Dr. Bettina Bokeloh (Tax), Counsels Andreas Feith, Wolfgang Münchow (both Corporate) and Dr. Moritz Vettermann (Real Estate), Associates Christopher Clerihew (Finance), Jane Hentz (Corporate), Aurel Hille (Antitrust), Dr. Nadine Kramer (Labor Law), Stefanie Lechler (Finance), Philip Thürmer (Real Estate) and Cesare Vannucchi (Corporate; all Frankfurt).



Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of approximately 750 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The Firm is headquartered in New York City at 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: 001 212 728 8000.



Frankfurt am Main, March 10, 2021

10.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

