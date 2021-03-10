Domo Announces New Native Snowflake Integration

Domo for Snowflake, now available, goes beyond a federated solution and puts modern BI directly on top of a customer’s Snowflake platform, allowing customers to keep data for analytic workloads directly in Snowflake’s Data Cloud. With Domo for Snowflake, Snowflake serves as Domo’s analytics engine and as a result, customers are able to retain all the existing logic they’ve already applied to their data in Snowflake, while using Domo’s modern BI platform to make that data more accessible and actionable for anyone across the business.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced a new native integration with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to help companies future-proof their cloud investments.

With Domo for Snowflake, customers can read and write directly to Snowflake, create databases, and manage access to databases according to the schema they’ve established. In addition, Domo for Snowflake comes with Domo’s full toolbox of data integration and management capabilities to ensure data is not only accessible, but properly governed to give BI and data professionals the confidence they need to unleash data across and beyond their organization through Domo solutions like intelligent apps and Domo Everywhere.

Organizations are rapidly adopting cloud data solutions for their fast, scalable and flexible data platform capabilities. According to Ventana Research, through 2022, more than one-half of organizations will migrate on-premises workloads to cloud data platforms, shifting focus to solving business needs rather than maintaining systems. However, extracting value from the data within these solutions can be complex, costly and time consuming.

“The movement of data to the cloud has skyrocketed. But the future of the intelligent enterprise is coupling data and analytics to take action, automate business processes and transform business. The combination of Domo and Snowflake provides a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables organizations to use cloud-based data to make a direct, positive impact on their business,” said Dave Menninger, SVP & Research Director, Ventana Research.

Domo for Snowflake can also help reduce enterprise data security concerns by reducing the number of times data is in motion.

“Our focus has always been to deliver the industry’s most agnostic, enterprise modern BI platform to help customers get more value from all of their data,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO, Domo. “Domo for Snowflake allows customers to maintain control of where their data lives and more rapidly put that data to work across the business.”

Frank Slootman, Snowflake’s CEO, noted, “This deeper integration with Domo allows Snowflake customers to more rapidly deliver value to everyone across the business through Domo’s mobile-first modern BI platform and user-friendly experience.”

