 

Unison Risk Advisors Announces Launch of New Pooled Employer Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Unison Risk Advisors, the combined holding company of Oswald Companies and RCM&D, has launched a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP). The PEP, titled Unison Risk Advisors Pooled Employer Plan, will deliver retirement plan services to clients in collaboration with: Oswald Financial, Inc., as the ERISA 3(38) Investment Manager; The Platinum 401k, Inc., as ERISA 3(16) Plan Administrator and the Pooled Plan Provider; and Voya Financial serving as the plan recordkeeper.

This solution was created in response to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act legislation, signed into law Dec. 20, 2019, and the provision that allowed Pooled Plan Providers to establish Pooled Employer Plans effective Jan. 1, 2021. It is designed to provide a pooled plan to one or more unrelated employers, broadening the access of retirement plans for companies of all sizes.

“Oswald is known for being a pioneer in this industry — always bringing innovative solutions to our clients and the retirement plan community. With the establishment of our own Pooled Employer Plan — Unison Risk Advisors Pooled Employer Plan — we can pool employer-sponsored plans together for more competitive pricing, expanded services and increased benefits,” said Dave Kulchar, managing director of Oswald Financial, Inc. “This PEP provides our Oswald and RCM&D teams of experienced retirement plan advisors yet another tool to make sure our clients are best positioned with the most suitable options to meet their plan objectives. Oswald continues to be committed and dedicated to our clients’ needs and our marketplace.”

Pooled Employer Plans provide a reduction in an employer’s fiduciary liability and can lead to potential pricing discounts due to the consolidation of plan assets of many separate companies. Among other administrative efficiencies, they eliminate individual Form 5500 filings and audits. Furthermore, in a PEP, the employer no longer serves as the plan administrator or trustee of their own plan — nor are they responsible for fund selection and monitoring duties. They retain fiduciary responsibility primarily in the selection and oversight of the parties running the Pooled Employer Plan, as well as for the timely remittance of employee elective deferrals and data as requested by the pooled plan provider and other service providers to the plan.

