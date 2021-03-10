Amwell Joins Leading Health Care Innovators to Advance Care in the Home

“We’ve long believed that one of telehealth’s greatest opportunities is its ability to move care into the home, not only altering the way patients receive care but also creating a care experience that is more holistic and improves quality of life, especially for older patients and those who require frequent care,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and co-CEO, Amwell. “85% of seniors have at least one chronic health condition 1 and 40% of ages 85+ live alone 2 , highlighting the need for leaders to come together to address this growing challenge. Additionally, the pandemic has ushered in a new understanding of what’s possible in the home, leading to a convergence of care settings; and we believe this new hybrid approach is the future of care delivery. We’re honored to join this impressive group of healthcare leaders as we work to meet the demands of patients and providers.”

Amwell , (NYSE: AMWL) a national telehealth leader, today announced it will become a founding member of Moving Health Home (MHH), a coalition working to advance care delivery by making the home a clinical site of care. Amwell will work with a diverse group of industry leaders from across the health care ecosystem to shape the future of care, working to unite key industry stakeholders to make the home a sustainable site for care delivery.

Research shows home-based care to be a cost-effective, quality care option with the ability to lower readmission rates from 15.6% to 8.6% and emergency department revisit rates and 11.7% to 5.8%3, as well as dramatically reduce health care resource utilization leading to a reduction in costs4. Furthermore, the results of Amwell’s 2020 Physician and Consumer Survey, show a greater willingness from patients and providers to use telehealth across the full care continuum, including for primary care and specialty care visits and with a patient’s own provider, further underscoring the need to maintain and expand the home as a clinical care site.

“We have an obligation to build upon the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and create a better healthcare system that not only meets patients where they are but enables them, their parents and future generations to have a better quality of life and age gracefully,” continued Schoenberg.

For more information on MHH, please visit www.movinghealthhome.org.

