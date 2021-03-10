Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual DA Davidson Consumer Growth Conference

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual DA Davidson Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://mattel.gcs-web.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the live webcast.