Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Iguatemi, Brazil’s leading shopping center management company, has now extended its SAP support agreement with Rimini Street to include Application Management Services (AMS) for SAP and Rimini Street Watch for SAP. Since 2016, Rimini Street has supported the company’s heavily customized SAP ECC 6.0 and SAP Business Objects applications. Now with a single provider for both its SAP Application Management and Support Services, Iguatemi’s IT department is able to focus its available resources to meet the demands of other IT projects within their business. The savings generated as a result of making the switch in support providers were leveraged to spearhead innovation initiatives within the company, including application development and adoption of other SaaS solutions – Salesforce, Success Factors and SAP Time Management applications – to meet demand and support business growth.

Iguatemi Extends its Support Agreement with Rimini Street to Include Application Management Services for SAP (Photo: Business Wire)

Optimize IT Resources with Maintenance and Support for SAP Products

Based in São Paulo, Iguatemi pioneered new models in the fashion and shopping center experience industry in Brazil and now operates 16 shopping centers, two outlets and three commercial office towers across the country. In mid-2015, Iguatemi began an initiative to optimize IT resources and reduce its high SAP maintenance and support costs to accomplish its financial goals and invest in new technologies to spur innovation and grow revenue.

“SAP’s response time to our tickets was slow and the company would resolve only a small number of our support issues, primarily as SAP does not support customizations. We had more expenses and our time was not being optimized. Simply put, the vendor support did not meet our expectations,” said Valdemar Castilho, IT operations manager, Iguatemi.

Due to this situation, the company sought out third-party support as a solution to these barriers. “Rimini Street professionals have a level of knowledge that is unmatched, and because of this our partnership with them has generated recognition of our IT department across the business. In addition, the total cost savings generated by switching to Rimini Street Support is much greater than the 50% support fee savings guaranteed in the contract,” continued Castilho.

