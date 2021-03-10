Payoneer Selects Mastercard to Offer Digital Solutions to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Payoneer Inc., the global payment and commerce-enabling platform which powers growth for millions of digital businesses worldwide, today announced a multifaceted relationship with Mastercard. Beginning with the Payoneer Digital Purchasing Mastercard, tailor-made for SMBs, eCommerce sellers and freelancers worldwide, Payoneer and Mastercard will work closely to better meet the needs of the B2B market.

This partnership comes soon after Payoneer announced that it will be going public through a SPAC transaction, which assigns Payoneer a pro-forma implied enterprise value of approximately $3.3B upon consummation. Mastercard will provide Payoneer with access to innovative new products and benefits to better meet the needs of their customers, and Mastercard will benefit from Payoneer’s global B2B footprint, gaining access to the company’s ecosystem of more than 5 million businesses.