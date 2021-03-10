 

Payoneer Selects Mastercard to Offer Digital Solutions to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Payoneer Inc., the global payment and commerce-enabling platform which powers growth for millions of digital businesses worldwide, today announced a multifaceted relationship with Mastercard. Beginning with the Payoneer Digital Purchasing Mastercard, tailor-made for SMBs, eCommerce sellers and freelancers worldwide, Payoneer and Mastercard will work closely to better meet the needs of the B2B market.

This partnership comes soon after Payoneer announced that it will be going public through a SPAC transaction, which assigns Payoneer a pro-forma implied enterprise value of approximately $3.3B upon consummation. Mastercard will provide Payoneer with access to innovative new products and benefits to better meet the needs of their customers, and Mastercard will benefit from Payoneer’s global B2B footprint, gaining access to the company’s ecosystem of more than 5 million businesses.

Through the new Payoneer Digital Purchasing Mastercard, businesses receiving payment through Payoneer benefit from:

  • Immediate access to funds earned which they can now invest into their growth through digital advertising platforms such as Facebook and Google
  • Making purchases anywhere around the world where Mastercard is accepted, and the ability to connect the card to mobile wallets
  • Access to multiple cards, streamlining the management of expenses for businesses across platforms, storefronts and product lines
  • Virtual card access, providing SMBs with choice in how they pay and get paid as the demand for digital payments continues to accelerate

“This partnership with Mastercard is an essential step in providing our customers with another easy way to access and spend their funds from marketplace sales and B2B commerce,” said Charles Rosenblatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Payoneer. “With the launch of the Payoneer Digital Purchasing Mastercard, our global customer base can pay for online advertising and other digital services, as well as have another way to pay suppliers. We are very excited to partner with Mastercard as we expand our global offerings, providing our marketplaces and SMBs the best solution available.”

“We have been laser-focused on enabling faster, more convenient, and secure digital payments to address the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. “We look forward to working closely with Payoneer to further address the critical SMB segment through the combination of their significant reach with the power of the Mastercard network.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Payoneer Selects Mastercard to Offer Digital Solutions to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Payoneer Inc., the global payment and commerce-enabling platform which powers growth for millions of digital businesses worldwide, today announced a multifaceted relationship with Mastercard. Beginning with the Payoneer Digital Purchasing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
FIS Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Roxgold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Opening Bell: T-Mobile US, Disney, Mastercard, Visa, Sea Ltd., GameStop, ShotSpotter, Axon Enterprise
08.03.21
Mastercard Accelerates Deployment of Digital First Solutions
05.03.21
Mastercard Completes Acquisition of Nets’ Account-to-Account Payment Business
04.03.21
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.03.21
Mastercard Tees-Up to Present a Reimagined 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational
04.03.21
Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales Grow in February Despite Winter Blast
03.03.21
Mastercard Issues $600 Million Sustainability Bond
03.03.21
5 Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten
25.02.21
Mastercard Incorporated Publishes Updated First-Quarter 2021 Operating Metrics on Company’s Website
25.02.21
Geschehen an der Wall Street: NYSE-Korrespondentin Sandra Navidi: Im Gegensatz zu Gold sind Kryptowährungen "gefährlich für Kleinanleger"(6) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
3
Kredit-Riese in Bedrängnis: 28 Prozent weniger Einnahmen durch Corona-Krise: Gelingt Mastercard der
28.10.20
104
MasterCard - Dieses Kurslevel ist wichtig