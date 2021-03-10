 

Northern Trust Announces Florida Leadership Changes

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today a number of changes to leadership across the Florida region, effective March 1.

  • Alexander Adams has been named President of the South Florida Region, expanding his current responsibilities overseeing the firm’s offices in Greater Miami to include the office in Broward County and the firm’s International Wealth Advisory Team. He will continue to be based in Miami and report to Henry P. Johnson, President of the East Region for Northern Trust Wealth Management.
  • Thomas Oliveri has been promoted to President of West Florida, overseeing eight wealth management offices from Tampa to Naples. He will be relocating to Naples from Fort Lauderdale, where he has been the Senior Market Executive for Broward County. He will also report to Johnson and succeeds Charles Mueller, who is retiring after 32 years with the firm.
  • Eric Vainder has been promoted to Senior Market Executive for Broward County, assuming Oliveri’s former position. He will oversee a team of professional advisors who serve high net worth clients and families and offer comprehensive wealth management services. He previously managed a team of wealth management professionals in the Downtown Miami office. He will report to Alex Adams.

“These strategic promotions greatly strengthen our team, as each of the executives bring deep expertise and experience to the clients we serve across Florida,” said Johnson. “Their leadership exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class solutions to the families and institutions we serve, and their advisors.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $347.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

