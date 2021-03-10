Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.1 Million in Orders for Statewide Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services

The original contract award, which was won during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, is for implementation of Comtech’s NG911 services that will provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services. These incremental orders, through use of Comtech’s Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), will enable the State of South Carolina to offer a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG911 system to this initial group of the state’s local 911 centers. In addition, a portion of this new funding represents certain of these centers purchasing state-of-the-art Solacom NG911 call handling solutions.

March 10, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technologies, announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2021, its Safety & Security Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded $3.1 million of additional funding on a previously announced statewide contract to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services for the State of South Carolina. With these incremental orders, the contract which is valued at up to $54.0 million has now been funded $20.0 million to date.

“These orders reinforce our partnership in providing the highest performance and reliability standards to support South Carolina with mission-critical emergency services and equipment,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech’s highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of over five million 911 calls and texts each month. For more information about Comtech’s 911 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

