 

PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results and 2021 outlook on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 9663068.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has almost 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

The webcast and conference call will consist of copyrighted material and may not be recorded, reproduced, retransmitted, rebroadcast, downloaded or otherwise used without PVH's express written permission.

 

The information made available on the webcast and conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect PVH’s view of future events and financial performance as of March 30, 2021. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. Therefore, the Company’s future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations, as more fully discussed in its SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any estimate regarding revenues or earnings.

 

The information made available also will include certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under SEC rules. A reconciliation of these measures will be included in the Company’s earnings release, which will be posted on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, and included in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K to be furnished to the SEC in advance of the webcast and conference call.

 



