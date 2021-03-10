PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results and 2021 outlook on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 9663068.