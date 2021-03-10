Ping Identity Recognized for Excellence by User Review Sites G2 and Expert Insights

Ping Identity was recognized among the “ Best IT Cloud Management Product 2021 ” by G2 , the largest software marketplace and services review platform. G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. G2’s lists are created based on data from over one million verified customer reviews written and published between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, has received awards from two leading product review organizations, including recognition for delivering excellence in cloud management, authentication and access management and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Ping Identity has also been named as one of Expert Insights’ 2021 “Best-Of” Award winners in the User Authentication and Access Management and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) categories. Expert Insights’ Best-Of awards recognize innovative cybersecurity solutions that provide powerful protection for customers. Awards are chosen by Expert Insights’ editorial content team, and technical experts with decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry.

“Keeping customers secure and helping them succeed with their identity security and digital customer experience journeys has always been our highest priority," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “We're honored our customers have taken the time to share their thoughts, experiences and reviews with others.”

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

