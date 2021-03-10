CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Date

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CBFV), the holding company of Community Bank, today announced that the annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the Ralph J. Sommers, Jr. Operations Center located at 600 EverGreene Dr. in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

In light of the ongoing health concerns relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and to best protect the health and welfare of the Company’s employees, stockholders and community, the Company urges that stockholders do not attend the annual meeting in person this year. Stockholders are nevertheless urged to vote their proxies by mail or by voting via the Internet or by telephone.