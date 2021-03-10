 

As Investors Seek Protection and Growth, Lincoln Level Advantage Tops Registered Index-linked Annuity Sales In 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
During a year when investors and financial professionals alike sought solutions that offered protection for retirement assets, Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE: LNC) industry-recognized annuity, Lincoln Level Advantage, surpassed $5 billion in sales – becoming the number one selling registered index-linked annuity (RILA) in the industry for 20201.

Unpredictable markets were cited as the top concern of investors in 20202, and 70 percent of investors said they value protection against loss combined with some growth potential the most during times of market volatility3.

“This number one sales position reflects our purposeful efforts to innovate and expand Lincoln Level Advantage to help investors reduce their risk while staying positioned for growth,” says John Kennedy, senior vice president and head of Retirement Solutions Distribution for Lincoln Financial Distributors. “In a year that presented much uncertainty and volatility, the expanded distribution and new product features for Lincoln Level Advantage meant that more investors could feel confident about their financial and retirement plans.”

The announcement of Lincoln’s top-ranking RILA sales position for 2020 arrives after the company’s February 2021 introduction of a new 15 percent protection level option on the performance cap and performance trigger one-year indexed accounts – adding to the depth and breadth of investing options available to customers with Lincoln Level Advantage.

These new options follow Lincoln’s introduction of several new features to the solution in 2020, including a performance trigger option to help provide greater predictability for an investment, floor protection options for investors with a more cautious market outlook, a three-year participation rate option, and a one-year term option with a 20 percent level of protection – a feature that can benefit wary investors who might be looking for a higher level of protection with upside potential.

“Since we brought Lincoln Level Advantage to market three years ago, we have focused on building out the optionality and features to meet any number of investing needs a client and financial professional may have for growth and protection in a portfolio,” says Brian Kroll, senior vice president and head of Annuity Solutions for Lincoln Financial Group. “This is a standout solution in our all-weather annuity portfolio, and we will continue to innovate Lincoln Level Advantage as more investors and financial professionals realize the benefits RILAs may offer – particularly in unpredictable market environments.”

