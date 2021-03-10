Boxlight Announces Clevertouch Gallery in London

 

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces the launch of the Clevertouch Gallery in London.

This new Clevertouch Gallery will bring significant benefits to Partners and End User customers with unrivaled in-person and virtual meeting spaces. We continue to double our efforts to influence and help more partners and end users in 2021 with key brand investments.

The Clevertouch Gallery is designed to inspire organizations who demand more from their tech providers. The Clevertouch Gallery is set in the heart of the UK’s finance capital, The City of London. Measuring 2,500 square foot, the Clevertouch Gallery mirrors a modern and efficient work set up for distance learning and hybrid meeting spaces showcasing our latest collaboration touchscreens, commercial displays, digital signage, and a brand new eye-catching Clevertouch LED videowall, all of which are seen at street level.

As well as a training gallery, the Clevertouch Gallery features a boardroom set up, unified comms huddle room, informal meetings space and desk facilities for colleagues and partners. Visitors can interact with the front signage to give them a unique signage experience using their phones, as well as book a meeting on the fly with the Clevertouch team.

Clevertouch now has showrooms in London, Leeds, Edinburgh, Sweden, Finland, and the USA.

Mark Starkey, Boxlight and Clevertouch President comments, “These new brand investments we’re launching throughout 2021 is all part of our ambitious growth plans to become the go-to brand for Enterprise, Education, Healthcare, Retail and Government technology. Last week we launched Clevertouch Academy, our training platform. Over the coming weeks, we’re looking to build and introduce more solutions to enable our partners and end users to get the most from their Clevertouch technology. For us, it’s all about the user experience and Clevertouch Gallery, the Academy, and the new Clevertouch.com website certainly provides this.”

For more information on the new Clevertouch Gallery, visit clevertouch.com.

For a preview of our new space, watch our video - https://bit.ly/2OCjQnZ

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



