 

Kässbohrer Signs Multi-Year Supply Agreement with Ouster

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed a multi-year strategic supply agreement with Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG, a manufacturer of tracked vehicles. Kässbohrer will deploy Ouster’s digital lidar sensors for certain SNOWsat technology used to measure snow depth and maintain ski slopes.

An Ouster lidar sensor assisting Kässbohrer's SNOWsat system.

“Precision management of snow depth is critical for economical and environmentally sustainable ski slope maintenance,” said Steffen Kaiser, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Digital Officer, Kässbohrer. “Lidar is a key underlying technology for the system that powers these vehicles, and we have selected Ouster’s sensors because they meet the resolution and cold weather performance requirements necessary for the unique use of our SNOWsat system.”

For more than ten years, SNOWsat has been offering software solutions for ski resorts. As of today, 2,500 SNOWsat systems are used by 350 customers in more than 20 countries worldwide. The SNOWsat system is a fully digital platform for networked operations in ski areas, allowing all data and costs to be centrally managed.

“Kässbohrer’s application of our sensors is a great representation of the diversity of use cases for lidar, and a market that is deploying the technology today. Ouster’s digital lidar offers high-performance and reliability in extreme environments whether on a ski slope, in a mine, or on industrial equipment,” said Cyrille Jacquemet, GM of Ouster’s EMEA markets.

Ouster produces and ships sensors to customers worldwide. Since embarking on a sales strategy in 2019 to accommodate market interest from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Ouster has been able to deliver on demand across all four of its verticals.

About Ouster

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Kässbohrer

Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG is the global market leading manufacturer of vehicles designed to maintain ski slopes, snowmobile and cross-country ski-trails, including PistenBully snow groomers, PowerBully track carriers, BeachTech beach cleaning machines, SNOWsat fleet and snow depth measurement technology and PRO ACADEMY training. Kässbohrer sets high standards for the quality of its products, service and sustainable innovation. Guided by its corporate philosophy, Kässbohrer strives to be socially, economically and environmentally responsible by giving back to all of its industries. The company is headquartered in Laupheim, Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and services offered by Ouster and the markets in which it operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to the risk of downturns in the highly competitive lidar technology and related industries. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ouster assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ouster gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.



