ZoomInfo Expands Privacy Team, Further Demonstrating Its Data Privacy, Compliance, and Security Leadership

As customers navigate complex privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ZoomInfo exceeds standards in data compliance. With expertise from new team members Hannah Zimmerman, ZoomInfo’s Privacy Counsel, and Bubba Nunnery, Senior Director, Privacy and Public Policy, ZoomInfo provides legal and regulatory resources throughout its platform to help customers understand and comply with the latest requirements as guidelines evolve.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the expansion of its dedicated privacy team, further demonstrating its commitment to customers around data privacy, compliance, and security. The privacy team is tasked with delivering one of ZoomInfo’s core missions: providing transparency about how it collects its professional contact data and upholding consumers’ rights to privacy.

“Our business is founded on the trust our customers have in our data,” said Anthony Stark, ZoomInfo’s General Counsel, who leads the team that has more than 75 years of combined experience in technical, legal, and regulatory privacy. “Collecting data is central to all businesses, and it’s our job to be ethical stewards of the data we hold. ZoomInfo adheres to its core privacy tenets of transparency and control, showcasing that we are respectful of the rights of consumers while providing critical service to our customers.”

Illustrating its proactive approach to data compliance, ZoomInfo has built the industry’s first global notice and choice program. This platform-wide program notifies business professionals about their data, even in jurisdictions where it is not required. As of February 2021, ZoomInfo has given notice to more than 117 million business professionals, providing them the opportunity to remove or update their information in the ZoomInfo database. Successfully delivering hundreds of millions of emails is an enormous challenge. ZoomInfo hired Kevin Hopkinson, an established email deliverability expert, to ensure that notifications are transparent, sent promptly, and received by consumers.

ZoomInfo has also established the industry’s first self-service Privacy Center, which gives consumers full control over their personal information. Consumers can access their profile information, and then verify, update, or request removal of that information. The process of proactively addressing consumers’ rights to privacy is overseen by Taylor Dronen, ZoomInfo’s Senior Manager, Data Practices and Data Protection Officer.