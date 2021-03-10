 

ZoomInfo Expands Privacy Team, Further Demonstrating Its Data Privacy, Compliance, and Security Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the expansion of its dedicated privacy team, further demonstrating its commitment to customers around data privacy, compliance, and security. The privacy team is tasked with delivering one of ZoomInfo’s core missions: providing transparency about how it collects its professional contact data and upholding consumers’ rights to privacy.

As customers navigate complex privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ZoomInfo exceeds standards in data compliance. With expertise from new team members Hannah Zimmerman, ZoomInfo’s Privacy Counsel, and Bubba Nunnery, Senior Director, Privacy and Public Policy, ZoomInfo provides legal and regulatory resources throughout its platform to help customers understand and comply with the latest requirements as guidelines evolve.

“Our business is founded on the trust our customers have in our data,” said Anthony Stark, ZoomInfo’s General Counsel, who leads the team that has more than 75 years of combined experience in technical, legal, and regulatory privacy. “Collecting data is central to all businesses, and it’s our job to be ethical stewards of the data we hold. ZoomInfo adheres to its core privacy tenets of transparency and control, showcasing that we are respectful of the rights of consumers while providing critical service to our customers.”

Illustrating its proactive approach to data compliance, ZoomInfo has built the industry’s first global notice and choice program. This platform-wide program notifies business professionals about their data, even in jurisdictions where it is not required. As of February 2021, ZoomInfo has given notice to more than 117 million business professionals, providing them the opportunity to remove or update their information in the ZoomInfo database. Successfully delivering hundreds of millions of emails is an enormous challenge. ZoomInfo hired Kevin Hopkinson, an established email deliverability expert, to ensure that notifications are transparent, sent promptly, and received by consumers.

ZoomInfo has also established the industry’s first self-service Privacy Center, which gives consumers full control over their personal information. Consumers can access their profile information, and then verify, update, or request removal of that information. The process of proactively addressing consumers’ rights to privacy is overseen by Taylor Dronen, ZoomInfo’s Senior Manager, Data Practices and Data Protection Officer.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Expands Privacy Team, Further Demonstrating Its Data Privacy, Compliance, and Security Leadership ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the expansion of its dedicated privacy team, further demonstrating its commitment to customers around data privacy, compliance, and security. The privacy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
FIS Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Roxgold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
22.02.21
ZoomInfo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
22.02.21
ZoomInfo Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Power the Next Phase of Its Rapid Growth
17.02.21
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Entrepreneurial Wisdom at 2021 SaaStock Remote Conference
09.02.21
ZoomInfo Debuts ‘Talk Data to Me’ Podcast Series