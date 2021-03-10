Ignyte Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IGNYU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on or about March 12, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “IGNY” and “IGNYW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “IGNYU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company currently intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology and healthcare sectors. The Company is led by Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, David Rosenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer, David J. Strupp, Jr., and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Kaplan.