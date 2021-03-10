PPG Industries, Inc. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Dated 14 January 2021 Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Tikkurila Oyj

PPG Industries, Inc. (“PPG” or the “Offeror”), a corporation incorporated under the laws of Pennsylvania, and Tikkurila Oyj (“Tikkurila” or the “Company”) announced on 18 December 2020 entry into a combination agreement (the “Combination Agreement”), which was amended on 5 January 2021 and on 4 February 2021, pursuant to which the Offeror is making a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in the Company (the “Shares”, or individually a “Share”), that are not held by the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the “Tender Offer”). PPG published the tender offer document with detailed information on the Tender Offer on 15 January 2021 and supplements to the Tender Offer Document on 11 February 2021 and 17 February 2021 (the tender offer document as modified by these supplements, the “Tender Offer Document”). The offer period under the Tender Offer commenced on 15 January 2021.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on 9 March 2021 approved the Finnish language version of the supplement to the Tender Offer Document (the “Supplement Document”). The Offeror is issuing the Supplement Document to supplement the Tender Offer Document with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the financial period ended on 31 December 2020, which was published on 4 March 2021 (the “Consolidated Financial Statements”) by the Company. The Offeror also amends the description of possible corporate arrangements after the Tender Offer. The Supplement Document and Consolidated Financial Statements are attached as Appendix 1 to this release. In addition, the Consolidated Financial Statements have been added as Appendix I to the Tender Offer Document.