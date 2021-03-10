 

PPG Industries, Inc. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Dated 14 January 2021 Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Tikkurila Oyj

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 15:05  |  45   |   |   

PPG Industries, Inc. (“PPG” or the “Offeror”), a corporation incorporated under the laws of Pennsylvania, and Tikkurila Oyj (“Tikkurila” or the “Company”) announced on 18 December 2020 entry into a combination agreement (the “Combination Agreement”), which was amended on 5 January 2021 and on 4 February 2021, pursuant to which the Offeror is making a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in the Company (the “Shares”, or individually a “Share”), that are not held by the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the “Tender Offer”). PPG published the tender offer document with detailed information on the Tender Offer on 15 January 2021 and supplements to the Tender Offer Document on 11 February 2021 and 17 February 2021 (the tender offer document as modified by these supplements, the “Tender Offer Document”). The offer period under the Tender Offer commenced on 15 January 2021.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on 9 March 2021 approved the Finnish language version of the supplement to the Tender Offer Document (the “Supplement Document”). The Offeror is issuing the Supplement Document to supplement the Tender Offer Document with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the financial period ended on 31 December 2020, which was published on 4 March 2021 (the “Consolidated Financial Statements”) by the Company. The Offeror also amends the description of possible corporate arrangements after the Tender Offer. The Supplement Document and Consolidated Financial Statements are attached as Appendix 1 to this release. In addition, the Consolidated Financial Statements have been added as Appendix I to the Tender Offer Document.

The Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available in Finnish together with an English translation thereof, from 10 March 2021 at Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland. An electronic version of the Tender Offer Document and Supplement Document will be available in Finnish online at https://tenderoffer-tikkurila.ppg.com/ and at https://danskebank.fi/tikkurila as well as at https://www.tikkurilagroup.com/fi/sijoittajat/ostotarjous-tikkurilan-o ... from 10 March 2021. The English language translation of the electronic Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available online at https://tenderoffer-tikkurila.ppg.com/ and at https://danskebank.fi/tikkurila-en as well as at https://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors/tender-offer-all-shares from 10 March 2021.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG Industries, Inc. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Dated 14 January 2021 Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Tikkurila Oyj PPG Industries, Inc. (“PPG” or the “Offeror”), a corporation incorporated under the laws of Pennsylvania, and Tikkurila Oyj (“Tikkurila” or the “Company”) announced on 18 December 2020 entry into a combination agreement (the “Combination …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
FIS Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Roxgold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
PPG Appoints John Stephenson as Director, Acquisition Integration
01.03.21
PPG appoints Tony Wu as vice president, automotive refinish, Asia
01.03.21
PPG Appoints John Bruno as Vice President, Investor Relations
25.02.21
Universal Display Corporation and PPG to Expand Global Production of UniversalPHOLED Materials
22.02.21
PPG Completes Acquisition of Coatings Manufacturer VersaFlex
18.02.21
PPG, PPG Foundation Invested $13 Million in Communities Worldwide In 2020
18.02.21
Nally, Novo Join PPG Board of Directors
17.02.21
PPG Industries, Inc. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Dated 14 January 2021 Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Tikkurila Oyj
15.02.21
PPG launches digital styling program for advanced automotive color modeling
12.02.21
Helfen blaue Automobile gegen den COVID-Blues? PPG 2020 Automotive Color Report zeigt, dass blaue Farbtöne das Wachstum von vor der Pandemie weiter unterstützen