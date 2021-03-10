G.research Announces Final Agenda for 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

 

G.research would like to invite you to the 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference Thursday, March 11th. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of several leading Specialty Chemical companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Registration Link: https://www.research.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/4/register

9:20AM

 

Introduction

 

Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA

9:30

 

Hexion (Private)

 

Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President & CEO, George Knight, EVP & CFO, Mark Bidstrup, SVP & Treasurer

10:00

 

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH)

 

Guillermo Novo, CEO, Kevin Willis, CFO, Seth Mrozek, Director, IR

10:30

 

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)

 

Michael Barry, Chairman, President & CEO, Mary Dean Hall, CFO & Treasurer

11:00

 

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)

 

Peter Thomas, Chairman, President & CEO, Benjamin Schlater, CFO

11:30

 

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)

 

Doug Dietrich, CEO, Matt Garth, VP of Finance & Treasury, CFO

12:00PM

 

Break

 

12:30

 

GCP applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP)

 

Simon Bates, President & CEO, Craig Merrill, CFO

1:00

 

CMC Materials (NYSE: CCMP)

 

Scott Beamer, CFO, Colleen Mumford, VP, Communications & Marketing

1:30

 

Chase Corp. (NYSE: CCF)

 

Adam Chase, President & CEO, Mike Bourque, CFO, Ken Feroldi, Director, IR

2:00

 

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)

 

Pat Quarles, CEO, Sami Ahmad, CFO

2:30

 

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL)

 

Christophe Beck, President & CEO

 

 

 

 

G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm and Member of FINRA and SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Group Holding Co. (OTC:MGHL).



