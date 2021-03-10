 

Amazon Music Launches New Shopping Experience, Making It Easier for Fans to Find Merch from Their Favorite Artists

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Music today announced the integration of artist merchandise within its mobile app, combining the convenience customers have come to know and love from Amazon, with a new way for artists to engage with their audience and enrich the fan experience. Artist merchandise will now appear in the Amazon Music app on participating artists’ pages, side-by-side with their songs, albums, live streams, and music videos. By seamlessly tying artist merch and music together in the app, fans in the U.S. can now easily shop a genre-spanning selection of merchandise, a majority of which is available with Prime shipping for Prime members, from artists including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, King Princess, Lady Gaga, and Gucci Mane while listening to their favorite music, uninterrupted.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005579/en/

Amazon Music's in-app merchandise. (Photo: Business Wire)

Amazon Music's in-app merchandise. (Photo: Business Wire)

To coincide with today’s announcement, Amazon Music is debuting exclusive merchandise collections from an exciting array of artists, including a new line of apparel developed by Selena Gomez to celebrate her upcoming Spanish-language EP, REVELACIÓN, and an exclusive collection celebrating legendary rock band, Weezer. Amazon Music’s exclusive offerings feature new merch from Gwen Stefani, Metallica, Queen Naija, Pentatonix, and Florida Georgia Line, and Queen. In addition, Wale has made Amazon Music the exclusive online retail partner for his merchandise collection.

“Fashion is an inseparable part of music and culture, and with the addition of merchandise to the Amazon Music app, we’re making it easier for artists to connect with their fans through our app,” said Sean McMullan, Amazon Music’s Director of Artist Product and Services. “It’s long been Amazon Music’s mission to strengthen the connection between artists and fans, and today’s launch furthers that goal by uniting streaming audio, music videos, live streams, podcasts, and now merch under one roof for the first time.”

Inspired by a Mexico City mural created to commemorate her single “Baila Conmigo,” Selena Gomez’s REVELACIÓN collection includes a variety of apparel from the pop star, including a colorful hoodie, graphic T-shirts, and a hat. On sale now, the collection is only available from Amazon.

“I wanted to offer my fans something special for the release of REVELACIÓN,” said Selena Gomez. “That’s why I worked to develop a beautiful, new collection of exclusive merch for Amazon Music. I hope you enjoy what I’ve put together.”

