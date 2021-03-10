Life360, Inc. to Participate at 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

The annual gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs, company executives and services providers has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space. Investors will have the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors.

Life360 management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts to discuss 2020 results, which saw revenue increase 39 percent year-on-year underpinned by the successful launch of the new membership model. To schedule a virtual meeting with Life360 executives during the conference, please contact your ROTH representative. Investors who are not yet registered should submit a new investor registration request here .

The company’s 2020 year-end earnings presentation can be viewed by investors here . In addition to these results, management is available during the virtual meetings to discuss Life360's favorable unit economics, growth plans, and strategic initiatives to improve shareholder value.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has more than 26 million MAU as at December 2020, located in 195 countries.

Life360’s CDIs are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers of securities which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs, have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. As a result of relying on the Regulation S exemption, the CDIs are ‘restricted securities’ under Rule 144 of the Securities Act. This means that you are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person who is not a QIB for the foreseeable future except in very limited circumstances until after the end of the restricted period, unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. To enforce the above transfer restrictions, all CDIs issued bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. However, you are still able to freely transfer your CDIs on ASX to any person other than a US person who is not a QIB. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.

