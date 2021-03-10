 

Lowell Farms Appoints Bryan Dunmire to Chief Product Officer

Cannabis industry vet previously served as Senior Vice President of Strategy

SALINAS, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales and marketing, and distribution, has named Bryan Dunmire to the position of Chief Product Officer, a role in which he will oversee the health and growth of the Lowell Farms brand portfolio with a focus on innovation, impact, and the overall goal of maintaining the company’s position as California’s cannabis industry leader.

Mr. Dunmire joined the organization in April 2020, when it operated under the name Indus Holdings, Inc. As Senior Vice President of Strategy, Mr. Dunmire oversaw multiple growth initiatives, including the 2021 acquisition of Lowell Farms by Indus, and the subsequent name change and rebranding of the company. He has extensive experience within the cannabis industry, having served as Chief Development Officer for cannabis-focused restructuring and growth fund Geronimo Capital; and as Director of M&A and Corporate Strategy for multi-state cannabis operator Acreage Holdings.

While at Acreage, Mr. Dunmire oversaw more than $250 million in acquisitions and secured more than $315 million during the company’s 2018 reverse takeover of Applied Inventions Management Corporation; while managing its transition to a publicly traded organization and 2018 debut on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

“Bryan combines both the business acumen and institutional knowledge needed to grow this organization with the personal passion and understanding of the role cannabis plays at the consumer level,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “In just one year, he has become an indispensable asset for Lowell Farms, and we continue to place tremendous value in Bryan’s judgment and leadership.”

Mr. Dunmire has previously served as Head of Partnerships for B2B eCommerce at ZX Ventures, the global growth and innovation arm of Anhueser-Busch InBev. He has also held leadership and strategy roles with American Express, and he is the co-founder of information technology services firm Red Line Labs.

“Having successfully completed our acquisition and transition to Lowell Farms, I look forward to working with our team and taking this company to new heights,” says Mr. Dunmire. “Cannabis is still an emerging industry, and Lowell Farms will maintain its position as the industry standard thanks to our best-in-class operations, innovative approach to product development and marketing, and decades of experience at all levels of the organization.”

