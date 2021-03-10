 

VivoPower International PLC Announces Contract to Complete Electrical Works for 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021   

LONDON, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited (“J.A. Martin”) has recently been awarded a contract to complete all electrical works for the 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm located near the town of Chinchilla in the Australian state of Queensland. The project will be the third Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead EPC contractor GRS and brings J.A. Martin’s total of completed and contracted solar farms to over 350 MWdc.

Once energized, the Blue Grass Solar Farm will generate approximately 420,000 MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power 80,000 homes, and avoid over 320,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, the equivalent of approximately 130,000 vehicles. The project’s construction will create about 400 local jobs.

Phil Lowbridge, General Manager of J.A. Martin, said, “J.A. Martin is excited to have the opportunity to once again work with GRS to construct another major solar farm, our largest to date and our first utility-scale solar project in Queensland. We look forward to completing another successful project and continuing to help power the growth of renewable energy across Australia.”

Carlos López, Managing Director of GRS, added, “Our progress in Australia, with Blue Grass Solar Farm as paragon of our remarkable milestones in 2020, tells us that we are on the right track. We are growing at a good pace in the country, working hard to be part of the sustainability goals set in the Australian renewable calendar, to contribute to the economic development of the community and to demonstrate that we are a great partner to carry out projects in a timely manner. 2021 is about to be a great year for GRS in Australia.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

