omniQ’s AI Based Solutions Expands into the 1.2 Billion Person African Market

omniQ partners with local leading corporation Professional Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Professional) to pursue warehouse, security and Access Control opportunities



Professional is a South African leading solution provider of warehouse, machine vision security and access control management solutions to the global market

Professional addresses all aspects of the logistics and security, with specific focus on warehousing, distribution, aviation and cargo security services

The formed partnership, called omniQ Africa will offer Security, Access Control and Warehouse Management Solutions throughout the African Continent

First awarded purchase orders are based on recurring revenue model

SALT LAKE CITY and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to the Supply Chain Automation, Traffic Management, Public Safety and Safe City markets, has expanded its AI-based solutions into the 1.2 billion person, African market.

omniQ has partnered with South African based Professional Logistics South Africa (Professional), a provider of operations and solutions addressing all aspects of risk control to aviation and logistics companies in South Africa and other countries in the continent, and have already received initial orders to provide Security, Access Control and Warehouse Management Solutions into the South African market.

Through the partnership, omniQ and Professional will provide Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and other warehouse and distribution center operators best-in-class Warehouse Management and surveillance, access control and security systems paired with best-in-class warehouse, distribution, and aviation operations.

Professional specializes in providing a wide range of services to the aviation and logistics industry. Professional Risk and Asset Management provides logistics security in the supply chain for top FMCG Distribution Centers and has accumulated a comprehensive and detailed knowledge of all aspects of the logistics and security industry, with specific focus on warehousing, distribution, aviation and cargo security throughout South Africa