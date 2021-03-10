Fortinet Expands Engage Partner Program Benefits to Further Enable Channel Business Growth

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet has been successful in enabling our channel partners to grow their business and services leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric. Our partnerships go beyond the technologies that enable service offerings that drive growth and profitability. We’ve received outstanding feedback about the partner program to date and want to continue enhancing it to meet customers’ evolving needs as well as digital innovations. Today we are announcing updates that will help our partners to further reap benefits from the Engage Partner Program and to set themselves apart with customers.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced updates to the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, enabling additional flexibility and revenue growth for partners. Fortinet is adding new consumption models for a range of products including FortiSIEM and FortiEDR, enhancing benefits for cloud partners and introducing new Specializations focused on growing markets.

Engage 2.0 Partner Program Expands Benefits

With hybrid workforces, highly distributed network infrastructures and new digital innovations, organizations find that securing all their environments is becoming increasingly complex if they don’t have the right technology and trusted advisors to lean on. To further enable channel partners to address these customer needs, the Engage 2.0 Partner Program will now include: