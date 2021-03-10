Fortinet Expands Engage Partner Program Benefits to Further Enable Channel Business Growth
Engage 2.0 Partner Program Introduces New Consumption Models, Specializations and Updates for Cloud Partners to Help Create More Profitability Pathways
SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“Fortinet has been successful in enabling our channel partners to grow their business and services leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric. Our partnerships go beyond the technologies that enable service offerings that drive growth and profitability. We’ve received outstanding feedback about the partner program to date and want to continue enhancing it to meet customers’ evolving needs as well as digital innovations. Today we are announcing updates that will help our partners to further reap benefits from the Engage Partner Program and to set themselves apart with customers.”
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced updates to the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, enabling additional flexibility and revenue growth for partners. Fortinet is adding new consumption models for a range of products including FortiSIEM and FortiEDR, enhancing benefits for cloud partners and introducing new Specializations focused on growing markets.
Engage 2.0 Partner Program Expands Benefits
With hybrid workforces, highly distributed network infrastructures and new digital innovations, organizations find that securing all their environments is becoming increasingly complex if they don’t have the right technology and trusted advisors to lean on. To further enable channel partners to address these customer needs, the Engage 2.0 Partner Program will now include:
-
New Consumption Models: Fortinet is continuing to enable MSSP and SP partners to build services and grow their business leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric with new
consumption models for FortiSIEM, FortiEDR, FortiClient, FortiSOAR, FortiAI and FortiDeceptor. According to Gartner, by 2024, more than 90% of buyers looking to outsource to security services providers will focus on threat detection and response services. Fortinet has
seen an uptake of our consumption offerings, which continues to grow significantly as partners take advantage of tapping into this market demand for threat detection security outcomes. With more
and more customers looking for flexible consumption models, the introduction of new ways to consume Fortinet’s end point solutions enable MSSPs and SPs to offer their customers new security
services that can be quickly deployed and at lower costs.
