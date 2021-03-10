Virtu Analytics Recognized for Innovation by Aite Group

This recognition by Aite Group highlights Virtu’s culture of innovation and follows the launch of Virtu’s Open Technology data-as-a-service platform in 2020. Open Technology offers subscribers easy access to Virtu’s application programming interfaces (API), through which clients can enrich their own business intelligence, apply visualization and other analytical tools with a growing catalogue of over 50 unique data endpoints.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of workflow technology, trade analytics, data and reporting, today announced that Aite Group, a global research and advisory firm, has recognized Virtu for excellence in Reporting and Analytics in the 2020 Impact Innovation Awards in Capital Markets. The awards program recognizes and honors innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to surpass the status quo.

“We are grateful for this recognition by Aite Group. Since the acquisition of ITG, Virtu has continued to invest in the expansion and improvement of our reporting and analytics offering to keep pace with client demands and to develop machine learning-based tools to support greater automation,” said Kevin O’Connor, Global Head of Virtu’s broker-neutral Analytics and Workflow Technology division. “With the continued proliferation of Big Data, it's not just about access, but it's about how easy it is to access high-quality data and how much normalization efforts are embedded—this is native to the Virtu Open Technology APIs.”

“Virtu has rapidly evolved from a traditional TCA provider focused squarely on analytics, to now being known as a Big Data provider that produces integrated, powerful and user-friendly technological solutions,” added Erin Stanton, Global Head of Analytics Client Services and Coverage. “As data continues to play more of a central role in the financial services ecosystem, Virtu Analytics is focused on increasing its models and data sources that its platform subscribers can handle in a simple and flexible manner.”

Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics products and services span the entire trade and investment lifecycle, including data products and compliance tools which clients rely upon to invest, trade, and manage risk and implementation costs across the global capital markets.

Aite Group’s award winners were selected based on several criteria, including level of innovation and competitive advantage, market need, impact on customer experience, retention and operational efficiency, level of new revenue opportunity, level of scalability across customer base and future roadmap.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

About Aite Group

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, fraud and AML, insurance, wealth management, cybersecurity, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger.