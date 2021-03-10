 

AssetMark Introduces New Channel to Help RIAs Achieve Scale

AssetMark Institutional Serves the Unique Needs of Registered Investment Advisors, Helping to Drive Growth and Efficiency

CONCORD, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced the launch of AssetMark Institutional, a fully-assembled holistic solution that provides registered investment advisors (RIAs) with a comprehensive set of products, operational support, technology, and community resources to support their growth, efficiency, and scale in today’s new regulatory, competitive, and virtualized landscape. The new offering builds on AssetMark’s long-standing reputation for providing the independent financial advisor community with innovative technology, investment solutions, business consulting, and unparalleled service that drives success.

“The growth of hybrid RIAs and independent RIAs over the last 10 years has outpaced other channels in both adviser headcount and adviser managed asset growth,” said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “AssetMark Institutional is designed for these growth-minded RIAs whose continued success depends on embracing the rapid change that’s impacting our industry. This means gaining access to the right service, resources, tools, and capabilities that allow RIAs to focus more time on serving clients and less time managing the technology, operational demands, and other critical resources they need to run their businesses.”

AssetMark Institutional launches with more than 350 RIAs and over $7 billion in assets already working with AssetMark. The offering supports the daily business needs of RIAs while they build the businesses they envision over time. This includes:

  • Personalized service and support built around RIAs and their clients
  • Ready-to-use, integrated technology, including portfolio management, reporting, proposal systems, billing, and more
  • Access to multi-custodians and turnkey operational support to help RIAs function more efficiently, so they can focus on serving clients and prospecting for new ones
  • A curated suite of investment solutions, providing RIAs the flexibility to manage their portfolios, outsource their portfolio management, or use a combination of those approaches
  • Financial planning resources designed around clients’ total wealth management needs
  • Client experience and engagement resources, including an investor portal where clients can access the latest details about their portfolios
  • Access to a community of peers and events designed around the advisor’s business goals and more
  • Business consulting and practice management resources to help RIAs gain efficiency, refine their strategy, and create greater value for clients

While the RIA channel continues to experience steady growth, Cerulli Associates warns in its recent U.S. RIA Marketplace 2020 report that success over the next decade will depend on how well RIAs are able to wield technology to achieve scale. With AssetMark Institutional, AssetMark leverages its long history of serving independent advisors by expanding into a channel dedicated to the distinct needs of RIAs at a time when they must evolve and further digitalize to adapt and grow.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $74 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2020. For more information visit assetmark.com.

Media Contact:
Chris Blake
MSR Communications for AssetMark, Inc.
chris@msrcommunications.com

Source: AssetMark, Inc.




