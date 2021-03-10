Fortinet’s Rapidly Growing Open Fabric Ecosystem Helps Customers Achieve Integrated Security

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet features one of the largest ecosystems in the industry that extends the breadth of the Security Fabric beyond our own products, achieving a more holistic view of the IT infrastructure. As a result of more than 400 integrations, customers benefit from improved security effectiveness, reduced complexity and simplified operations, resulting in an overall greater ROI and comprehensive protection across their entire digital attack surface.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the Fortinet Security Fabric has reached more than 400 technology integrations in its Open Fabric Ecosystem, to further deliver end-to-end security with broad visibility and seamless management through integrated, pre-validated solutions. These integrations are made possible through Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Partner Program, made up of strategic partnerships with industry-leading organizations to offer pre-validated solutions that provide advanced security and enhanced visibility across the entire digital infrastructure.

Removing Security Complexities and Gaps with an Integrated Platform Approach

The evolving threat landscape coupled with a highly distributed workforce is rapidly expanding the digital attack surface. Many organizations using multiple vendors grapple with IT solutions working in isolation, leading to critical gaps that increase security risks. In fact, nearly two-thirds of enterprises in EMA's Network Management Megatrends 2020 report indicated they use between four and 10 network management tools.

Fortinet helps organizations consolidate their solutions through the Security Fabric - an open architecture and integrated platform for complete visibility and comprehensive security across every network segment and device, whether it is hardware, virtual or cloud-based. Through Fortinet’s Fabric Ecosystem, the Security Fabric has more than 400 integrations, unifying an array of solutions that communicate and work together to detect, monitor, block, and remediate attacks across the entire attack surface.

Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem

Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Partner Program was launched in 2016, and provides program infrastructure, resources and tools for alliance partners to integrate with the Security Fabric, develop joint solutions and become part of the ecosystem. Fabric-Ready technology alliance partnerships now span a wide array of technology areas, including cloud, OT, IoT, SD-WAN, networking and more. Key new partners who joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program in 2020 include:

OT/IoT : Dragos, Medigate, Ordr, Radiflow, Network Perception, Industrial Defender and Asavie.

: Dragos, Medigate, Ordr, Radiflow, Network Perception, Industrial Defender and Asavie. Virtualization/Cloud : Arm, NVIDIA, NXP, Advantech, Guardicore and cPacket Networks.

: Arm, NVIDIA, NXP, Advantech, Guardicore and cPacket Networks. Networking : Equinix, AudioCodes, Megaport, PacketFabric and RingCentral.

: Equinix, AudioCodes, Megaport, PacketFabric and RingCentral. Threat Intelligence : Anomali, EclecticIQ, Sixgill and Bambenek Labs.

: Anomali, EclecticIQ, Sixgill and Bambenek Labs. Security Operations: Braintrace, Darktrace, Empow, HYAS, LinkShadow, PowerDMARC, RangeForce, SumoLogic and Vectra.



The Fabric Ecosystem extends the Fortinet Security Fabric, and customers benefit from the following types of integrated ecosystem solutions:

Fabric Connectors: Fortinet-developed deep integrations into technology partner platforms that automate operations, policies, and processes.

Fabric APIs: Partner-developed Fabric API integrations for a broad range of ecosystem solutions to secure the entire digital attack surface.

Fabric DevOps: Community-driven set of security automation and orchestration tools and scripts developed by Fortinet, partners, and customers.

Extended Fabric Ecosystem: Threat intelligence sharing partnerships and other vendor technology integrations.

Customers can select from and leverage a broad array of integrated solutions to secure their infrastructure that fits best with whatever phase they’re in on their digital journey. The Open Fabric Ecosystem solutions extend the benefits of the Security Fabric, and are a testament to the openness of the Security Fabric and inclusive philosophy of the Fabric-Ready Partner Program.

For more information on how to become part of the Fabric-Ready Partner Program, visit here.

Supporting Quotes

“The Fabric-Ready partnership enables Advantech to integrate our edge computing servers and universal edge appliances with FortiGate-VM firewalls. Through this integration, we’re able to address customer needs for security and Secure SD-WAN in a variety of IoT edge, data center and virtualization environments.”

-James Yang, VP, Cloud IoT Group at Advantech

“Aptilo has realized the full potential of being a member of Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem including access to open APIs, joint marketing engagements and strong collaboration from global field teams as a valued ecosystem partner. The Aptilo IoT CCS, which includes the integration into Fortinet’s FortiGate NGFW, is groundbreaking because it adds connectivity control and a security layer for IoT services on top of the existing mobile core. A leader in cybersecurity, Fortinet Security Fabric is the perfect fit for Aptilo IoT CCS.”

-Jonas Björklund, CTO, Aptilo Networks

“As part of the Open Fabric Ecosystem, Arm is working with Fortinet to offer joint solutions that address customer security and networking needs in cloud, virtualization, and data center environments. Through the Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Program and our collaboration with Fortinet, we can ensure our customers are enabled with a broad range of secure, high-performance solutions based on Arm Neoverse technology.”

- Chris Bergey, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business Arm

“Digital Defense is excited to be part of Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem as it enables us to work together to provide customers pre-validated joint solutions that integrate seamlessly. Together, we look forward to helping security teams stay ahead of threats and vulnerabilities with fast detection and threat assessment solutions.”

- Gordon MacKay, chief technology officer at Digital Defense, Inc.

“The Open Fabric Ecosystem and integration with Fortinet technology is a valuable step toward dramatically improving visibility and response across industrial networks. Through combining Fortinet and Dragos technology we can offer customers increased visibility and response into IT and OT threats to the enterprise, eliminating potential cybersecurity blind spots.”

- Chris Carlson, VP of Product at Dragos

“As organizations implement dynamic cloud and hybrid environments, micro-segmentation provides the fastest and easiest way to gain visibility and rapidly apply and enforce policy on all traffic moving across cloud and data center environments. Guardicore’s integration with Fortinet through the Open Fabric Ecosystem enables customers to quickly reduce their attack surface and prevent lateral movement of ransomware and adversaries by applying micro-segmentation across critical assets.”

- Sharon Besser, VP Business Development, Guardicore

"We have partnered closely with Fortinet as part of Fortinet's Open Fabric Ecosystem, and our solutions offer users greater automation and help to eliminate misconfiguration errors and accelerate deployment times, making operations more agile."

-Burzin Patel, Vice President of Global Alliances, HashiCorp

“As IT and operational networks become more interconnected, the attack surface for cyber threats has expanded. As part of Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem, Nozomi Networks’ integrations with the Security Fabric eliminates network blind spots and answer growing demands for holistic security solutions that effectively span IT and OT. Industrial organizations using Fortinet now have new, differentiated capabilities to improve security for their operational networks.”

- Andrea Carcano, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Nozomi Networks

“Security is at the top of most customers’ minds, especially as companies continue to grapple with the long-term challenges of supporting a distributed workforce. Strengthened network security and visibility through programs like Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program provides interoperability with Nutanix AHV and Flow and enables joint customers to increase visibility, data protection, and security across their hybrid and multicloud environments.”

-Prasad Athawale, VP, Business Development at Nutanix

“Fortinet’s integrated solutions combine the Fortinet FortiGate next-generation firewall virtual appliance with the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU to provide customers the benefits of security protection, performance and scale.”

-Ami Badani, VP of Marketing at NVIDIA

“Being part of Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem has enabled Ordr to develop deep integrations into Fortinet’s Security Fabric. Ordr and Fortinet’s combined solution delivers broad visibility, and automated security operations that dramatically simplifies our customers’ ability to tackle their most complex issue. Customers find it more efficient and scalable to manage firewall and NAC policies using business-relevant context such as device type, manufacturer, location, and function, rather than working with IP or MAC addresses.”

- Bryan Gillson, VP of Business Development at Ordr

“Our partnership with Fortinet is key to our overall strategy to secure our customers’ critical infrastructure using the Defense-in-depth concept. We already provide software to ensure NERC CIP-compliant secure access with Ruggedcom Crossbow hosted on our rugged Multi-Service Platforms. Joining Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem allowed us to further enhance our cybersecurity offering using our versatile hardware. Leveraging Fortinet’s Open APIs, we integrated the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls with the Ruggedcom RX1500 Multi-Service Platforms - deploying powerful cybersecurity protection right at the OT Edge.”

-Jeremy Bryant, General Manager Ruggedcom Siemens Canada Limited

“As organizations transition to modern, cloud-native applications and workloads, a key need emerges for supporting enterprise-grade Kubernetes infrastructure and security. Tigera closes a big gap that has frustrated security teams and delayed application deployments and is pleased to work and collaborate with Fortinet to bring its comprehensive security and observability solution that can extend firewalls to secure dynamic Kubernetes workloads without disrupting any of the processes or retraining the teams.”

-Amit Gupta, VP Business Development and Product Management at Tigera

“Together, Fortinet and Tufin help customers maximize their security ROI and provide cohesive network security through integrations developed using Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem. Being a part of the program makes partnering with Fortinet easy and enables us to leverage our joint capabilities and expertise to deliver powerful security policy management solutions to our mutual customers.”

-Pamela Cyr, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Tufin

Additional Resources

