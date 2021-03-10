 

Clene Nanomedicine Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Maxim Group LLC Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference and Launch of Clene Spotlight Webpage on M Vest LLC

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanocatalysis, today has featured its publicly filed business overview and corporate presentation on M-Vest.com and announced upcoming presentations at the Maxim Group LLC Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference hosted by M Vest LLC.

The Maxim Group LLC conference will take place March 17-19, 2021, with pre-recorded presentations available on-demand through the conference portal here: Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. In addition to Clene’s pre-recorded presentation, the Company will also participate in a live fireside chat (details below).

Date: March 19, 2021
Time: 11:00 am ET
Webcast: Available through the conference portal HERE

Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat can also be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” section of the Clene Investor website.

To access the Clene spotlight webpage on the M-Vest website please visit https://m-vest.com/insights/spotlight/clenenanomedicine. This webpage features Clene’s publicly filed business overview and corporate presentation, and through this page Clene plans to provide updates, which will also be disseminated publicly through other means. For additional information regarding Clene, visit www.clene.com.

The presentations that Clene publishes via the M-Vest website shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Clene

Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative disease, is leading the way by using nanotechnology to treat bioenergetic failure, which underlies many neurological diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotherapeutic platform to create a new class of drugs—bioenergetic nanocatalysts. Clene’s lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, is a concentrated nanocrystalline gold (Au) suspension that drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the CNS. CNM-Au8 increases cellular energy to accelerate neurorepair and improve neuroprotection. Currently, CNM-Au8 is being investigated for efficacy and safety in a Phase 3 registration trial for ALS and in Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com.

Wertpapier


