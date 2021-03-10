Nasdaq Foundation Grant Program to Engage More Communities in Markets and Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of Nasdaq, today announced a new quarterly program for grant-giving across the U.S., and new research collaborations with the Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program and Commonwealth , a U.S. non-profit focused on financial security. Both initiatives will contribute to the Nasdaq Foundation’s reimagined mission to equip under-represented communities with the financial knowledge and solutions to share in the wealth that capital markets create.

The Nasdaq Foundation’s grant program will empower organizations across the U.S. that drive tangible progress toward more accessible investor engagement and entrepreneurship. Funding will be available by application and allocated on a quarterly basis to support existing programs as well as new flagship programs designed in collaboration with the Nasdaq Foundation. Grant guidelines can be found on the Foundation’s website: www.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-foundation/grant-program.

To mark the launch of the Nasdaq Foundation’s grant program, Nasdaq has committed financial support, employee hours, and mentorship to Operation HOPE, a leading non-profit focused on financial literacy and empowerment, to help seed and sustain 100 Black-owned businesses. Nasdaq is also supporting Herndon Directors Institute as part of Nasdaq’s continued commitment to inclusive corporate leadership.

“We aim to partner with leading organizations to remove the systemic barriers faced by under-represented communities in their efforts to generate and sustain wealth,” said Jailan Griffiths, President of the Nasdaq Foundation and Head of the Purpose Initiative at Nasdaq. “The goal of our grant giving program is to make markets more accessible for emerging entrepreneurs and investors. By democratizing financial knowledge, under-represented communities can be better equipped to access wealth creation and participate in the capital markets.”

The Nasdaq Foundation’s collaboration with Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program and Commonwealth will draw on the research capabilities of both organizations – combined with Nasdaq’s knowledge of technology and the capital markets – to identify potential solutions to mitigate the barriers that limit equal access to the capital markets. The research insights from the collaboration will influence the design of future programs created and funded by the Nasdaq Foundation.