 

X2O Media and TransMedics Announce Successful Deployment of X2O Collaboration Room

The Immersive Environment Supports Remote Clinical Training and Development of the TransMedics Organ Care System

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media, a global provider of virtual collaboration technology for enterprises, and TransMedics Inc., a medical technology company transforming organ transplantation, today announced the successful installation of the X2O Collaboration Room to provide an immersive virtual training environment to the clinical users of their life-saving Organ Care System (OCS) technology around the world. TransMedics selected X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, to provide a purpose-built virtual collaboration room.

X2O Media collaborated with integrator partner IMT Global to install the custom-built hybrid virtual training room. Leveraging the X2O Collaboration Room, enables TransMedics to provide continuous high-quality education and training to their worldwide audience of transplant surgeons and clinicians.

"We believe that the X2O technology provides an immersive experience for our clinical users and collaborators than traditional web-conferencing platforms.  More Importantly, having the X2O Collaboration Room environment enables us to deliver our training without travel restrictions of the global pandemic and in a more efficient manner for our team and our users," said Dr. Waleed Hassanein, CEO of TransMedics.

"TransMedics' application of X2O Media's collaboration technology is an ideal use case of how multiple cameras strategically placed in the training room improves engagement to achieve active learning. Unlike typical videoconferencing, the X2O Collaboration Room allows the attendee the freedom to select their preferred view of the medical device which naturally will captivate their interest and overall participation. We are inspired that X2O technology offers TransMedics the advanced collaboration tools to support their vital work of OCS training and sharing key transplantation research with the medical community," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

X2O Media's next-generation technology is designed with technological features such as high-definition, bi-directional audio and visual communication, interactive break-out groups, integrated collaboration tools and an intuitive user-interface provide remote participants a training experience that is both immersive and thorough.

