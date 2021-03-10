 

Apellis Announces Two New Publications from the Positive Phase 2 FILLY Study Evaluating Pegcetacoplan in Geographic Atrophy

  • Data published in Ophthalmology and the American Journal of Ophthalmology underscore the potential of pegcetacoplan, an investigational targeted C3 therapy, for geographic atrophy

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that two leading journals, Ophthalmology and the American Journal of Ophthalmology, published post hoc analyses from the Phase 2 FILLY study of intravitreal pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to AMD. GA is a leading cause of blindness that affects approximately five million people around the world1,2 and has no approved treatments.

  • The analysis, “Impact of Baseline Characteristics on Geographic Atrophy Progression in the FILLY Trial Evaluating the Complement C3 Inhibitor Pegcetacoplan,” was published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, and showed that efficacy results across patient subgroups were consistent with the FILLY results.

  • Published in Ophthalmology, “Characterizing New-Onset Exudation in the Randomized Phase 2 FILLY Trial of Complement Inhibitor Pegcetacoplan for Geographic Atrophy,” further clarified characteristics of investigator-determined exudations reported in the study.

“Geographic atrophy remains the most significant unmet need in the retina, and we are committed to advancing the first medicine for people living with this relentless disease,” said Federico Grossi, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Apellis. “These data from two new analyses of our positive Phase 2 FILLY study reinforce the potential of pegcetacoplan in GA, and we look forward to sharing results from our Phase 3 GA studies in the third quarter of this year.”

Pegcetacoplan is currently being evaluated in two pivotal studies, DERBY and OAKS, which enrolled more than 1,200 patients with GA.

About Pegcetacoplan (APL-2)
Pegcetacoplan is an investigational, targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is a synthetic cyclic peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol polymer that binds specifically to C3 and C3b. Pegcetacoplan is being evaluated in several clinical studies across hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. Marketing applications for pegcetacoplan for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) are under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has granted the application Priority Review designation, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Pegcetacoplan was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of geographic atrophy and received orphan drug designation for the treatment of C3G by the FDA and EMA. For additional information regarding pegcetacoplan clinical trials, visit https://apellis.com/our-science/clinical-trials.

