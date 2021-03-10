Director/PDMR Shareholding
10 March 2021
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 10 March 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive
directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|
Dividend Shares
Award Date: 10/03/2021
Allotment Price: £5.90
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 10/03/2021
|Jon Marchant
|50
|3,857
|Katy Wilde
|40
|3,128
|Lewis Alcraft
|100
|7,697
|Alan Dale
|21
|1,688
|Benjamin Ford
|3
|295
|Nicholas Wiles
|2
|213
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)
-end-
