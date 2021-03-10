Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 March 2021

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 10 March 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:











Dividend Shares

Award Date: 10/03/2021

Allotment Price: £5.90 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 10/03/2021 Jon Marchant 50 3,857 Katy Wilde 40 3,128 Lewis Alcraft 100 7,697 Alan Dale 21 1,688 Benjamin Ford 3 295 Nicholas Wiles 2 213

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

